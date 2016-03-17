LONDON, March 17 North-Sea focused oil producer
EnQuest saw full-year core earnings slip 20 percent year
on year, it said on Thursday, as it was forced to write down
$626 million on the value of some of its assets due to the slump
in oil prices.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisarion
(EBITDA) fell to $464.8 million from $581 million in 2014, but
the result was better than the $408 million expected by analysts
polled by Reuters.
The company also said its 2016 spending would come in at the
lower end of its $700-750 million forecast, despite having to
spend more money on the Kraken field after increasing its stake.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)