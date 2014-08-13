LONDON Aug 13 North-Sea focused oil producer EnQuest increased oil output by 18 percent in the first half of the year, lifting core earnings.

The company, which specialises in maximising oil output from old fields, produced 3,837 barrels of oil equivalent per day more than the same time last year, and sold it at $110 per barrel, 1.2 percent higher.

Profit before tax and net finance costs fell 11 percent to $149.4 million however as EnQuest was hit by a tariff increase at the Sullom Voe oil terminal and acquisition costs for the Greater Kittiwake Area fields in the first quarter.

EnQuest maintained its year-end average production target of 25,000-30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)