UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, March 19 North-Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest booked $335 million in impairment charges last year due to the sharp decline in oil prices and reported a slight decrease in full-year pre-tax profit of $363 million.
EnQuest, which specialises in maximising oil output from mature fields that are not profitable enough for big oil producers, reported a 5 percent year-on-year rise in revenue as it produced more oil from its growing portfolio.
The oil producer had already announced earlier this year it would slash its 2015 spending programme by 40 percent and on Thursday confirmed its spending target of $600 million.
The company said it had hedged 10 million barrels of its 2016 output and that it was targeting annual production of 33,000-36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for this year. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.