May 15 Oil producer EnQuest Plc said production rose 20.2 percent to 30,768 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first four months of the year, thanks to strong performance at its Malaysian asset.

The North Sea-focused company, which specialises in maximising oil output from old fields that aren't profitable enough for big oil firms, said start-up of its North Sea Alma/Galia project and Kraken field remained on track. (Reporting By Karolin Schaps in London and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)