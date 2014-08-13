(Adds CEO comments on acquisitions, Scotland, share price)
LONDON Aug 13 North-Sea focused oil producer
EnQuest increased oil output by 18 percent in the first
half of the year, lifting core earnings.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3.6 percent to $284 million.
However, its profit before tax and net finance costs fell 11
percent to $149.4 million as the firm was hit by a tariff
increase at the Sullom Voe oil terminal and acquisition costs
for the Greater Kittiwake Area fields in the first quarter.
EnQuest, which specialises in maximising oil output from old
fields, also expects its capital expenditure to be $1.2 billion
this year - higher than the initially forecast $1 billion -
including investments in new Malaysian and North Sea projects.
Its shares were down 3.4 percent at 0743 GMT.
The oil firm produced 3,837 barrels of oil equivalent per
day more than in the first half of 2013, thanks to higher output
mainly from its North Sea fields. It also sold its crude at $110
per barrel, 1.2 percent higher than last year, helping to boost
earnings.
EnQuest maintained its year-end average production target of
25,000-30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The oil firm's core market is the North Sea but it has
recently expanded its portfolio in the growing Malaysian market
by buying a stake in ExxonMobil's Seligi oil field.
"We continue to look at acquisitions. We are trying to
digest what we have got internationally, so we're more likely to
look within the UK," Chief Executive Amjad Bseisu told Reuters.
EnQuest's high exposure to the North Sea makes it prone to
tax changes in Britain and Scotland.
Bseisu said he was reassured by promises made by the
Scottish government not to change the existing tax regime if it
splits from the rest of the UK after next month's independence
vote.
"In either scenario this is a critical industry that will
get support from the government," he said.
