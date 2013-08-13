LONDON Aug 13 British oil firm EnQuest posted a 13.2 percent drop in half-year profit on a lower oil price and a number of one-off costs, and said a new field would come onstream later than expected.

The company on Tuesday posted profit before tax and net finance costs of $167.2 million compared to the $192.6 million it made in the same period last year.

EnQuest said oil production from a new field, Alma/Galia, would now come on in the first quarter of next year instead of the last three months of this year, meaning its 2013 average production would come in at the lower end of guidance.

The company in March issued production guidance of between 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 27,000 boepd.

Shares in EnQuest closed at 126.7 pence on Monday, valuing the firm at around 1 billion pounds.