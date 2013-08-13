LONDON Aug 13 British oil firm EnQuest
posted a 13.2 percent drop in half-year profit on a lower oil
price and a number of one-off costs, and said a new field would
come onstream later than expected.
The company on Tuesday posted profit before tax and net
finance costs of $167.2 million compared to the $192.6 million
it made in the same period last year.
EnQuest said oil production from a new field, Alma/Galia,
would now come on in the first quarter of next year instead of
the last three months of this year, meaning its 2013 average
production would come in at the lower end of guidance.
The company in March issued production guidance of between
22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 27,000
boepd.
Shares in EnQuest closed at 126.7 pence on Monday, valuing
the firm at around 1 billion pounds.