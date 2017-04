LONDON Feb 2 North-Sea focused oil producer EnQuest has cancelled operations in Tunisia after determining that it expected no material oil production from the Didon field in which it agreed to acquire a stake in 2013.

"EnQuest announces today that it has exited from its small investment in Tunisia," the company said in a statement.

A $23 million payment EnQuest had made into an escrow account to acquire the stake has been returned, it said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)