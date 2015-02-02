(Adds PA Resources statement, background, details, share
prices)
LONDON Feb 2 North-Sea focused oil producer
EnQuest has pulled out of Tunisia after a deal to
purchase an oil field stake failed to go through, forcing it to
reduce its 2014 production figure by just over 1 percent.
EnQuest's involvement in Tunisia was small. In 2013 it
signed an agreement with Stockholm-listed PA Resources
to purchase a 70 percent stake in the Didon producing oil field
and the Zarat oil exploration permit.
The company had placed $23 million in an escrow account to
pay for the transaction, pending an approval letter from
Tunisian authorities.
"Despite repeated verbal assurances from the Tunisian
authorities that such a letter was imminent, none has yet been
issued," PA Resources said on Monday.
EnQuest said the money had been returned and it was reducing
its 2014 production figure by 372 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd) to 28,267 barrels to account for the missing
production from Didon.
"This news has a very small positive valuation impact we
believe, eliminating $14 million for our core asset value but
the company benefitting -- particularly important at this time
-- with $23m returned cash," said analysts at Canaccord Genuity,
who have a "hold" rating on EnQuest's stock.
Shares in EnQuest were up 2.9 percent at 0923 GMT, while PA
Resources was trading 5.7 percent lower.
PA Resources said it was looking at options for its Didon
field, including shutting the field until oil prices recover.
