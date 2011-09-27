BRIEF-Unite buys 3,067 bed Aston Student Village for 227 mln stg
* Acquires 3,067 bed Aston Student Village for £227 million in first major on-campus acquisition with GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
LONDON, Sept 26 The UK Listing Authority (UKLA) is considering an application by Alexander Mashkevich, the billionaire co-founder of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp, to join the ENRC board ENRC.L, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper cited people close to the company as saying a board seat for Mashkevich could precede his drive for the chairmanship of the Kazakh mining company.
Mashkevich's application has been passed to the office of Hector Sants, chief executive of the Financial Services Authority which includes the UKLA, the article said, citing one person close to the company.
The FSA has little scope to officially approve or reject applicants but can invoke a "significant influence function" to consider the fitness of top directors. It also has authority to look at the board composition of all listed companies.
Mashkevich's application to the UKLA was submitted in August, following a boardroom purge involving four ENRC directors.
The boardroom spat led to a comprehensive review of the miner's corporate governance, which is due to be completed this month. [ID:nL5E7JN1V8]
ENRC was unavailable for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)
LONDON, Feb 10 The chief executive of Just Eat , the online food delivery company, is to quit due to "urgent family matters", prompting the chairman to step into his role on a temporary basis, it said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 10 Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, marking its first step into baby formula, it said on Friday.