LONDON Aug 22 Sir Paul Judge has made a bid to become chairman of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp (ENRC) ENRC.L, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

The newspaper cited sources close to the situation as saying Judge, who is a non-executive director of ENRC, has made it clear to ENRC's directors and main shareholders that his experience and connections could be vital to rebuilding the company's reputation and share price.

The Telegraph said the bid was being made ahead of the publication of the company's internal review of corporate governance. [ID:nL5E7JI3Q9]

Judge survived a boardroom coup in June and has written to fellow directors with the suggestion that he take over at the helm, according to the article.

The company appointed consultants to conduct the review in the wake of a series of boardroom disputes, which culminated in a turbulent annual meeting in June. [ID:nLDE75F0IS]

ENRC was unavailable for immediate comment.