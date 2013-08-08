LONDON Aug 8 ENRC's independent
directors said on Thursday that a lack of alternatives and an
imminent delisting meant shareholders should "seriously
consider" an offer from its founders, despite a price they said
undervalued the Kazakh mining company.
A group including ENRC's three founders and the Kazakh
government has made a bid for the 46 percent of ENRC it does not
already control, hoping to take it private and focus on its
Kazakh core, ending six turbulent years as a listed company.
ENRC's minority shareholders have until Aug. 28 to accept
the offer, and the $4.6 billion bid is widely expected to
succeed after shareholders at rival Kazakhmys, ENRC's
top shareholder, backed the offer last week, taking support for
the buyout to more than 75 percent.
The offer, $2.65 in cash plus 0.23 of a Kazakhmys share for
every ENRC share, is worth about 231 pence per share at current
prices, marginally above ENRC's current value of 223 pence.
The independent directors have long argued the offer
undervalues ENRC, and said on Thursday that the bidders'
intention to review the company's international portfolio could
mean sales that generate income were not reflected in the offer.
But they also recognised that, given the bidders' more than
50 percent holding, they had found no viable alternatives.
"Given the risks and uncertainties ... the independent
committee has concluded that relevant ENRC shareholders should
seriously consider the offer, despite the independent
Committee's firm view that it materially undervalues ENRC," the
directors said.
The independent directors - who mainly represent the
interests of minority shareholders, or ENRC's freefloat of under
20 percent - also said they would resign from ENRC once the
offer becomes unconditional.