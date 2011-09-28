LONDON, Sept 28 Kazakh miner ENRC announced a revamp of its board on Wednesday, and added that its current chairman and chief executive would remain in their positions.

"The review concluded that the group will be best served with Dr Johannes Sittard remaining as Chairman. Felix Vulis has agreed to withdraw his resignation and will continue as Chief Executive Officer with the full support of the board," ENRC said in a statement.

As a result of its corporate governance review, ENRC said its board would now be comprised of 11 directors, six of whom would be independent non-executives.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Neil Maidment)