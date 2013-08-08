LONDON Aug 8 The independent directors of
Kazakh miner ENRC said on Thursday that a lack of
alternatives and an imminent delisting meant shareholders should
consider a buyouy offer from its founders, despite a price they
said undervalued the group.
"Given the risks and uncertainties... the independent
committee has concluded that relevant ENRC shareholders should
seriously consider the offer despite the independent Committee's
firm view that it materially undervalues ENRC," the directors,
who represent the interests of ENRC's freefloat of under 20
percent, said in a statement.
ENRC's minority shareholders have until Aug. 28 to accept
the offer of $2.65 in cash plus 0.23 Kazakhmys shares
for each ENRC share.