LONDON, June 23 The billionaire founders of miner ENRC are close to finalising a buyout offer valuing the business at about 3.04 billion pounds ($4.68 billion), they said in a statement on Sunday.

ENRC's founding trio and key shareholders - Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan Ibragimov and Patokh Chodiev want to buy out minority investors to take the group private after more than five years of bitter boardroom battles, corruption probes and an acquisition spree that left $5 billion of debt.

The bidders, backed by the Kazakh government, are planning to offer $2.65 in cash and 0.23 Kazakhmys shares for each ENRC share. They are seeking to buy out the 46 percent of ENRC which they do not already owned.

The founders have set a pre-condition that Kazakhmys provides an irrevocable undertaking to accept the offer.