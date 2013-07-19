LONDON, July 19 Kazakh miner ENRC said
on Friday it had filed a legal claim against former board member
Paul Judge and is seeking unspecified damages, accusing him of
leaking confidential information to the media.
London-listed ENRC - in the throes of a buyout by a trio of
co-founders that will end five turbulent years as a public
company - has been plagued by bitter boardroom battles,
whistleblower allegations of graft and, since April, an official
probe into claims of fraud, bribery and corruption.
Judge was one of ENRC's best-known board members until he
stepped down last month, a former Cadbury Schweppes executive
and a well-known figure in the City of London.
He could not immediately be reached for comment.
In a statement on Friday, ENRC said it was claiming damages
for "breach of fiduciary duty", and was also demanding the
return of any confidential documents still held by Judge.
"We have conducted thorough investigations into the
malicious leaks which have damaged the company, its reputation
and ultimately shareholder value," ENRC chairman Gerhard Ammann
said.
"Whilst these investigations continue, the company has an
obligation to bring legal action where appropriate in order to
protect the Company's information and stakeholders' interests."
Investors in ENRC's top shareholder Kazakhmys will
vote next month on whether to accept the buyout offer made by
ENRC's founders, determining the company's fate and likely
ending its five-year London adventure.