LONDON, July 19 Kazakh miner ENRC said
on Friday it had filed a legal claim against former board member
Paul Judge and is seeking unspecified damages, accusing him of
leaking confidential information to the media.
"We have conducted thorough investigations into the
malicious leaks which have damaged the company, its reputation
and ultimately shareholder value," ENRC chairman Gerhard Ammann
said.
"Whilst these investigations continue, the company has an
obligation to bring legal action where appropriate in order to
protect the Company's information and stakeholders' interests."
London-listed ENRC is in the throes of a buyout by its
co-founders, a move that will take the group private after more
than five years of bitter boardroom battles, corruption probes
and an acquisition spree that left $5 billion of debt.
Judge could not immediately be reached for comment.