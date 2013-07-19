LONDON, July 19 Kazakh miner ENRC said on Friday it had filed a legal claim against former board member Paul Judge and is seeking unspecified damages, accusing him of leaking confidential information to the media.

"We have conducted thorough investigations into the malicious leaks which have damaged the company, its reputation and ultimately shareholder value," ENRC chairman Gerhard Ammann said.

"Whilst these investigations continue, the company has an obligation to bring legal action where appropriate in order to protect the Company's information and stakeholders' interests."

London-listed ENRC is in the throes of a buyout by its co-founders, a move that will take the group private after more than five years of bitter boardroom battles, corruption probes and an acquisition spree that left $5 billion of debt.

Judge could not immediately be reached for comment.