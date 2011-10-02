LONDON Oct 2 Kazak miner ENRC could
replace its chairman by the end of the year despite backing
current independent incumbent Johannes Sittard just last week,
the Sunday Times reported.
The British newspaper said that ENRC is planning to launch
an informal search for a chairman with former BHP Billiton CEO
Brian Gilbertson named among contenders to replace Sittard by
the end of the year.
The FTSE 100 miner completed a long-awaited governance
review last Wednesday, unexpectedly confirming both the chairman
and chief executive in their roles as part of a trimmer board
that it hopes will revive its underperforming shares.
The firm launched the review in June, after long-running
tensions between the group's founder shareholders and some board
members spilled over into a public spat that saw two well-known
independent non-executive directors voted off the board.
Shares in ENRC have been battered as investors fretted over
corporate governance, underperforming the market by almost 20
percent since the start of the year.
ENRC could not be reached for a comment.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment. Editing by Jane Merriman)