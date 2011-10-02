LONDON Oct 2 Kazak miner ENRC could replace its chairman by the end of the year despite backing current independent incumbent Johannes Sittard just last week, the Sunday Times reported.

The British newspaper said that ENRC is planning to launch an informal search for a chairman with former BHP Billiton CEO Brian Gilbertson named among contenders to replace Sittard by the end of the year.

The FTSE 100 miner completed a long-awaited governance review last Wednesday, unexpectedly confirming both the chairman and chief executive in their roles as part of a trimmer board that it hopes will revive its underperforming shares.

The firm launched the review in June, after long-running tensions between the group's founder shareholders and some board members spilled over into a public spat that saw two well-known independent non-executive directors voted off the board.

Shares in ENRC have been battered as investors fretted over corporate governance, underperforming the market by almost 20 percent since the start of the year.

ENRC could not be reached for a comment. (Reporting by Neil Maidment. Editing by Jane Merriman)