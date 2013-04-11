* ENRC says Fulcrum Chambers now overseeing liaison with SFO
* Chairman denies resignation threat
* Says "no question" CEO remains committed
* Worries over internal tussle hit shares
* COO Cochrane quits
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, April 11 ENRC has replaced its
legal adviser on two internal probes, as the Kazakh miner seeks
to wrap up inquiries which have weighed on its share price and
eroded its reputation with investors.
The London-listed miner has been investigating whistleblower
claims of wrongdoing and fraudulent payments at its Kazakhstan
operations and, separately, wrongdoing in its international
operations, specifically the Democratic Republic of Congo.
ENRC's stock - which has fallen by a third in the last two
months - closed on Thursday close to levels last seen at the
height of the 2008 financial crisis.
A report on the first probe was sent to Britain's Serious
Fraud Office earlier this year, though neither its exact
contents nor a response has been made public. The second probe
is ongoing.
ENRC has not commented on the investigations or negotiations
with the SFO over potential sanctions, but confirmed it had
replaced legal firm Dechert.
Dechert's lead lawyer on the account, Neil Gerrard, advised
ENRC while at his previous employer, law firm DLA Piper, which
he left in 2011.
The new adviser assisting ENRC's audit committee in its
investigations is Fulcrum Chambers.
"ENRC remains committed to a full and transparent
investigation of its procedures and conduct," a spokeswoman
said, declining to comment further.
ENRC, which has operations and projects in the former Soviet
Union, Africa and Brazil, is battling to restore its reputation
with investors and to revive a languishing share price.
Its shares slid more than 5 percent on Thursday after a
Financial Times report said Chairman Mehmet Dalman had
threatened to resign over an unspecified disagreement with
company executives, reviving fears of boardroom disagreements.
Dalman, who has been on the board since ENRC's London
listing in December, 2007, and chairman for just over a year,
has promised shareholders transparency and improved corporate
governance.
"I am committed to my job, I am committed to my team,"
Dalman told Reuters, dismissing talk of a boardroom fight.
"I don't have any issues with my executive team as a whole
and I will continue to do my job to the best of my ability."
He said there was "no question" Chief Executive Felix Vulis
also remained committed to his role.
Separately, veteran chief commercial officer Jim Cochrane
resigned on Thursday. There was no immediate indication that
Cochrane, whose role was in sales, marketing and logistics, had
left because of disagreements with Dalman.
Dalman, whose role was bolstered by ENRC in November, is
grappling with the two whistleblower probes and a corporate
reputation left badly damaged by a 2011 row between the board
and the miner's founding shareholders, which led to the abrupt
exit of two directors.
He also faces tough negotiations with the company's owners -
including founders Alexander Mashkevich, Patokh Chodiev and
Alijan Ibragimov - over the need to increase ENRC's freefloat if
it is to remain in the FTSE 100, under new rules introduced last
year.
Asked if he was satisfied with progress on efforts to
improve governance, Dalman said: "I am never satisfied".