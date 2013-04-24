LONDON, April 24 Kazakh miner ENRC clarified on Wednesday that Gerhard Ammann, the former auditor appointed to step into the shoes of outgoing boss Mehmet Dalman, would be "acting chairman", rather than an immediate, permanent replacement at the top.

The London-listed miner issued a statement amending Ammann's title but giving no further details, the day after announcing Dalman's departure.

ENRC is facing questions over its future, as it struggles to move on from damaging battles between directors and its trio of founding shareholders.

The company is wrestling with the consequences of a growth spree that left it sitting on $5 billion of debt. It also faces allegations of corruption and a potential buyout bid.

Unlike Dalman - a dapper former dealmaker who courted investors and the media - Ammann, former head of auditing firm Deloitte in Switzerland, is likely to be unknown to most.

Ammann will retain the executive responsibilities handed to Dalman earlier this year in an effort to speed up an overhaul. Several industry sources have questioned, however, whether he is the heavyweight appointment needed to turn around ENRC, a miner which has spread from its Kazakh base to Africa and Brazil.