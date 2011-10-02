(Adds ENRC comment)
LONDON, Oct 2 Kazak miner ENRC ENRC.L could
replace its chairman by the end of the year despite backing
current independent incumbent Johannes Sittard just last week,
the Sunday Times reported.
The British newspaper said ENRC is planning to launch an
informal search for a chairman with former BHP Billiton CEO
Brian Gilbertson named among contenders to replace Sittard by
the end of the year.
The FTSE 100 miner completed a long-awaited governance
review last Wednesday, unexpectedly confirming both the
chairman and chief executive in their roles as part of a
trimmer board that it hopes will revive its underperforming
shares. [ID:nL5E7KS0FK]
The firm launched the review in June, after long-running
tensions between the group's founder shareholders and some
board members spilled over into a public spat that saw two
well-known independent non-executive directors voted off the
board.
Shares in ENRC have been battered as investors fretted over
corporate governance, underperforming the market by almost 20
percent since the start of the year.
ENRC Senior Independent Director Mehmet Dalman said in a
statement changes in the group were not planned.
"The board is fully agreed on the structure and has no
intention to make any changes. We look forward to a period of
stability to be able to concentrate fully on the growth and
profitability of the business."
(Reporting by Neil Maidment. Editing by Jane Merriman and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)