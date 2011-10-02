(Adds ENRC comment)

LONDON, Oct 2 Kazak miner ENRC ENRC.L could replace its chairman by the end of the year despite backing current independent incumbent Johannes Sittard just last week, the Sunday Times reported.

The British newspaper said ENRC is planning to launch an informal search for a chairman with former BHP Billiton CEO Brian Gilbertson named among contenders to replace Sittard by the end of the year.

The FTSE 100 miner completed a long-awaited governance review last Wednesday, unexpectedly confirming both the chairman and chief executive in their roles as part of a trimmer board that it hopes will revive its underperforming shares. [ID:nL5E7KS0FK]

The firm launched the review in June, after long-running tensions between the group's founder shareholders and some board members spilled over into a public spat that saw two well-known independent non-executive directors voted off the board.

Shares in ENRC have been battered as investors fretted over corporate governance, underperforming the market by almost 20 percent since the start of the year.

ENRC Senior Independent Director Mehmet Dalman said in a statement changes in the group were not planned.

"The board is fully agreed on the structure and has no intention to make any changes. We look forward to a period of stability to be able to concentrate fully on the growth and profitability of the business."