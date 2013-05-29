LONDON May 29 Kazakh miner ENRC, facing a potential buyout bid from its founders, said on Wednesday that acting chairman Gerhard Ammann would take on the role permanently and pass on some of his executive duties to the CEO.

The company, which is facing questions over its future as it struggles to move on from damaging battles between directors and its trio of founding shareholders, said Ammann's permanent appointment followed a formal approval process by the board.

Ammann is a former head of auditing firm Deloitte in Switzerland. He had been ENRC's acting chairman for the last month.

The executive responsibilities previously associated with the role of chairman will be assumed by chief executive Felix Vulis, ENRC said.