UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
LONDON May 29 Kazakh miner ENRC, facing a potential buyout bid from its founders, said on Wednesday that acting chairman Gerhard Ammann would take on the role permanently and pass on some of his executive duties to the CEO.
The company, which is facing questions over its future as it struggles to move on from damaging battles between directors and its trio of founding shareholders, said Ammann's permanent appointment followed a formal approval process by the board.
Ammann is a former head of auditing firm Deloitte in Switzerland. He had been ENRC's acting chairman for the last month.
The executive responsibilities previously associated with the role of chairman will be assumed by chief executive Felix Vulis, ENRC said.
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.