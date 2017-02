LONDON, July 31 Kazakh miner ENRC said on Tuesday it had secured the licence for the Frontier copper mine in Congo - an asset disputed by rival and former owner First Quantum until a January settlement was reached - for $101.5 million.

The new licence, which will include the area previously granted to First Quantum but also adjacent areas, will be granted by the Congolese government "in the coming weeks". (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)