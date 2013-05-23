LONDON May 23 Kazakh miner ENRC, facing a potential buyout bid from its founders, said on Thursday its electronic systems were hacked "by a third party" and it may have suffered a loss of data.

It gave no detail.

The company added that it could also have suffered lost data after a staff member was burgled.

"The group has reviewed and upgraded its systems in order to improve security and prevent such incidents taking place in the future," ENRC said.