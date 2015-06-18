By Silvia Antonioli
| LONDON, June 18
LONDON, June 18 Eurasian Resources Group (ERG),
the owner of mining group ENRC, said on Friday that one of its
main lenders, Russian bank Sberbank, had agreed to extend the
deadline for a hefty debt repayment by six years.
The Luxembourg-headquartered company, in which the Kazakh
government owns a 40 percent stake, was created at the end of
2013 when it bought ENRC and its assets.
ENRC's billionaire founders Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan
Ibragimov and Patokh Chodiev own roughly 20 percent each.
ERG owes Sberbank a total of around $3 billion due
between 2015 and 2018 with an average interest rate of 7 percent
on top of the average interbank interest rate Libor. It also has
a multi-billion debt with VTB Capital, another major Russian
bank.
"The parties have agreed to extend the repayment by six
years but they are still discussing the specific terms," a
spokesman for ERG said following a statement by the company.
It was not clear whether the agreement with Sberbank was
over the whole debt or just part of it.
"It is a positive sign that the company has reached some
sort of agreement with Sberbank but it is yet to be seen whether
they'll be able to do the same with VTB," said Moody's analyst
Gianmarco Migliavacca. Moody's had expressed concerns earlier
this year about ERG's "persistently weak liquidity" with high
refinancing risk faced by the company in the next 24 months,
when approximately $4.4 billion of debt becomes due for
repayment."
ENRC was delisted from the London Stock Exchange by the trio
of founders in 2013 after the company's share price dropped some
80 percent, hit by corruption investigations, boardroom battles
and weak commodity prices.
More recently the company has been at the centre of a battle
with Indian billionaire Pramod Agarwal over payments related to
a Brazilian iron ore project.
ERG, with 75,000 employees globally, is a large ferrochrome
producer by chrome content, a producer of alumina and iron ore,
and also a large supplier of electricity in Kazakhstan.
It also has some large copper and cobalt deposits in the
Democratic Repubblic of Congo.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)