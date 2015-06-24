LONDON, June 24 Russian bank VTB Capital
has agreed to extend the deadline for the repayment
of mining company ENRC's multi-billion dollar debt to 2021, ENRC
parent company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) said on Wednesday.
ENRC, burdened by multi-billion-dollar debts, said last week
that it had reached a similar agreement with its other main
lender, Russian bank Sberbank.
Luxembourg-headquartered ERG, created at the end of 2013
when it bought ENRC and its assets, owes VTB alone a total of
around $3 billion, according to a source close to the company.
Earlier this year, credit rating agency Moody's raised
concerns over the high level of debt held by the company, with
$4.4 billion owed to the two Russian banks maturing by the end
of 2016.
The firm, a producer of ferrochrome, alumina and iron ore,
and a supplier of electricity in Kazakhstan, is also facing a
steep decline in commodities prices.
"Working with mining companies is a priority area for VTB.
We will restructure our relationship in a positive sense, and
will also extend it," VTB first deputy president and chairman
Yuri Soloviev said in a statement issued by ERG.
ERG is 40 percent owned by the Kazakh government while
ENRC's billionaire founders Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan
Ibragimov and Patokh Chodiev own roughly 20 percent each.
ENRC, with assets in Kazakhstan and Africa, was delisted
from the London Stock Exchange by the trio of founders in 2013
after the company's share price dropped some 80 percent -- under
pressure from corruption investigations, boardroom battles and
weak commodity prices.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Heinrich)