* Founders still hammering out financing, consortium-sources

* ENRC likely to agree to delay - sources

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, May 13 A trio of founding investors considering a buyout of London-listed Kazakh mining group ENRC is expected to ask regulators to push back a May 17 bid deadline, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

ENRC co-founders Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan Ibragimov and Pathokh Chodiev said last month they were weighing up a buyout of the miner's minority investors, with the support of the Kazakh government, which is also a major shareholder.

Together, the founders and Kazakh government own more than 55 percent of the miner's stock.

The potential bidders, however, are still in the throes of hammering out the terms of financing with lenders, one of the sources said on Monday. Delayed by Russia's May holidays, they are also still working out a formal agreement to tie together their consortium.

"I would be pretty surprised if they have a firm offer in place by (May) 17," the source said, adding the consortium would only need an additional week or two to put together its offer.

Under UK rules, the bidders currently have until the end of Friday to declare a "firm intention" to bid. In the case of a cash offer, this requires confirmation that resources are available.

A second source said a new deadline could be announced within days, adding ENRC was likely to give its blessing.

The founders' offer will be backed by Russian banks VTB and Sberbank, ENRC's largest lenders, currently working alongside adviser Societe Generale, sources told Reuters last month. The Kazakh government could also contribute.

The difficulty, however, will be the founders' inability to leverage up a company that already has $5.5 billion of debt on its balance sheet after a six-year expansion spree - compared with forecast 2013 core profit of roughly $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

This, sources have said, will likely limit the size of an offer and of any premium on the current market price. The shares were trading on Monday at around 292 pence - valuing a minority buyout offer at at least $2.6 billion.

"Shareholders will have to decide," the first source said. "Do they want to be rid of this investment - or do they want to keep complaining."

ENRC's shares - up by almost a quarter since the bid was announced - are still well below their pre-crisis peak, battered by corporate governance worries, boardroom battles and allegations of fraud, compounded by weaker prices. Adding to ENRC's woes, its corporate brokers resigned last week.

ENRC's independent board members are being advised on the potential bid by Lazard and Credit Suisse.

($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Editing by Mark Potter)