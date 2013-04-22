LONDON, April 22 The head of miner ENRC's African arm, one of two of the Kazakh firm's operations being probed after whistleblower allegations of corruption, has taken leave of absence, a source familiar with the company said on Monday.

Johannesburg-based executive Victor Hanna, who also leads business development and ENRC's mergers and acquisitions programme, is cooperating with the investigations but has been relieved of his obligations at the company. He has not been suspended, the source said.

The London-listed group declined to comment.

ENRC last year began two internal investigations into allegations of wrongdoing, one focused on its Kazakh operations, and another on the international arm, specifically Africa, where the group has expanded significantly in the past six years.

The first report, on Kazakhstan, has already been submitted to UK authorities.

The departure adds to uncertainty over the future for ENRC, recovering from damaging boardroom battles and a break-neck expansion that has left it sitting on $5 billion of debt. As of Friday, it is now also in the throes of a potential buyout by the trio of billionaires who co-founded it.

The source on Monday also confirmed the departure of the miner's head of human resources, Tony McCarthy, its head of reward, Stuart Nolan, and company secretary Victoria Penrice.

Earlier this month the group parted company with the senior investigator looking into its Kazakh operations and has also dismissed Dechert, the U.S. law firm assisting it with both the internal inquiry.