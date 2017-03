LONDON, April 11 London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC said on Thursday its chief commercial officer, Jim Cochrane, had resigned from the group to pursue other interests.

Cochrane, a well-known former BHP Billiton manager who has been with ENRC for over a decade, will step down from the board and ENRC's executive committee with immediate effect.

Cochrane was also head of sales and marketing and logistics.