LONDON, March 20 Kazakh miner ENRC has
taken $1.5 billion of charges because of weak aluminium prices
and a hit to the value of its operations in Africa, dragging the
business to a loss in 2012.
London-listed ENRC, which warned last month that it would
take a "significant" writedown, said on Wednesday that the
impairment charge totalled $1.2 billion. It also took a $328
million provision due to a now-unprofitable alumina supply
contract with Russia's RUSAL.
ENRC is the latest of the large miners to write down the
value of assets as boom-year deals sour for many of the sector's
big players and falling prices bite. Weak platinum and aluminium
prices also caused pain at rivals Anglo American, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton.
The company posted a 45 percent drop in core profit -
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) - to $1.89 billion, broadly in line with expectations
but just below a consensus of analyst forecasts of $1.97
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted a basic loss per share of 62 cents,
compared with earnings per share of $1.53 in 2011.
It also scrapped a final dividend payment, leaving a
full-year payout ratio of 16 percent, based on its interim
dividend.