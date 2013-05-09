LONDON May 9 Kazakh mining group ENRC said iron ore output was hit by unusually severe weather conditions in the first quarter that dented both mining and processing, even as it ramped up copper production in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

ENRC, for whom the first quarter is seasonally the weakest, said its iron ore division saw a 9 percent drop in the quantity of iron ore extracted, and a 12 percent drop in the production of primary concentrate. Saleable concentrate production dropped just over 24 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Production of saleable ferroalloys dipped 2.9 percent in the first three months of the year, after planned maintenance at its Aksu smelter, but it posted a jump in copper.

The miner, which is facing a potential offer from its trio of billionaire founders, said revenue in the quarter "decreased slightly" on a year ago, but said cost inflation - a key concern - was in line with guidance.