LONDON, June 3 UK authorities have granted the founders of Kazakh mining company ENRC until June 24 to make a buyout offer to minority investors, after the trio of billionaires sought more time to iron out technical details.

London-listed ENRC's independent board members said on Monday they had agreed to request a three-week extension to a previous deadline of June 3 after written assurances from the bidders that they would be in a position to make a bid.

The directors also indicated they expected an improvement on a cash-and-share proposal that was made last month valuing ENRC at roughly $5 billion and was swiftly rejected by the board's independent committee.

"This request to the panel was made ... with the expectation that any revised proposal will have regard to the independent committee's strong view that the initial proposal materially undervalued ENRC," said the chairman of the committee, Mohsen Khalil.

The three billionaires are Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan Ibragimov and Pathokh Chodiev. Along with the Kazakh government, a key shareholder in both ENRC and rival Kazakhmys, the suitors hold around 54 percent of ENRC shares.

The initial, tentative offer from the bidding consortium had included the Kazakh government's stake in Kazakhmys. That offer came to 175 pence in cash plus 0.231 of a Kazakhmys share, or a total of just over 251 pence per ENRC share at Monday's close.

But ENRC's share price on Monday closed at just over 244 pence, indicating little expectation of an increase, though the extension - and firmer hopes of an offer - did help the stock end the day 1.8 percent higher.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week that it was unlikely the bidders would significantly increase the current indicative proposal simply to secure the approval of ENRC's independent board members.

Separate sources with knowledge of the matter have said Kazakhmys, which became ENRC's top shareholder after a failed takeover attempt and is under pressure to rid itself of the problematic holding - approved of the structure of the current offer. It did, though, want a higher cash element, the sources said.

Kazakhmys, which owns 26 percent of ENRC, said in a statement on Monday that it welcomed additional time for discussions to continue and to allow a formal proposal to be put to ENRC's shareholders.