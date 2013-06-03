LONDON, June 3 The three billionaire founders of ENRC were granted three more weeks to make an offer to buy out the minority investors in the miner on Monday.

The trio - Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan Ibragimov and Pathokh Chodiev - now has until 5pm on June 24 to make an offer to minority investors in the firm.

ENRC's independent directors said that before they applied to the Takeover Panel for an extension, they received written assurance from the bidding consortium that it expected to be in a position to make an offer by the new deadline.

Reuters reported last week that the founders were seeking more time to iron out technical details of the bid.