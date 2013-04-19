LONDON, April 19 A key shareholder in Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation is seeking to form a consortium with other shareholders and the Kazakh government to make a takeover bid for the company.

Alexander Machkevitch, an ENRC co-founder who owns a 14.6 percent stake in the firm, according to Thomson Reuters data, is reviewing opportunities which include forming a bid consortium with Alijan Ibragimov, Patokh Chodiev and the Kazakh Government, he said in a statement in response to press speculation on Friday.

The talks were at a very early stage and there was no certainty that an offer would be made or what those terms would be, he said.