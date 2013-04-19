LONDON, April 19 A key shareholder in Kazakh
miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation is seeking
to form a consortium with other shareholders and the Kazakh
government to make a takeover bid for the company.
Alexander Machkevitch, an ENRC co-founder who owns a 14.6
percent stake in the firm, according to Thomson Reuters data, is
reviewing opportunities which include forming a bid consortium
with Alijan Ibragimov, Patokh Chodiev and the Kazakh Government,
he said in a statement in response to press speculation on
Friday.
The talks were at a very early stage and there was no
certainty that an offer would be made or what those terms would
be, he said.