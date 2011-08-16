* ENRC to report more than 20 percent rise in H1 earnings
* Spotlight on progress of corporate governance review
* Rothschild venture Bumi also presents H1 results
LONDON, Aug 17 Strong metals prices are expected
to lift UK-listed miner ENRC's first-half profit more
than 20 percent on Wednesday, as investors watch for news of
progress on a keenly awaited corporate governance review.
ENRC, whose image has been tarnished by the controversial
purchase of an asset the Congolese government expropriated from
Canadian miner First Quantum last year and a very public
boardroom spat, announced the three-month review in June.
Analysts said they hoped for an update on how it was
progressing, particularly on changes among top management.
"It is really the tone (of comment) on progress on the board
restructuring that will matter, overriding results," analyst
Gavin Wood at Arbuthnot said. "If they make no comment or extend
the period of consultation, that indicates there are some
difficulties, and would be negative."
Wood said a positive shift on the governance overhaul could
generate fresh interest in the stock, which has fallen by more
than a quarter since the start of June, underperforming a mining
sector battered in recent weeks by global demand concerns.
The miner, however, will be concentrating on profit from
its core operations, including ferrochrome, and on the value of
assets acquired over the past two years. Analysts and investors
have been looking for news on progress in Brazil, where ENRC
aims to become a leading iron ore producer by 2016.
ENRC is one of the world's biggest producers of ferrochrome,
a key ingredient in stainless steel, and said this month that
output ticked higher in the second quarter. Ferroalloys
accounted for 48 percent of operating profit last year.
JP Morgan has estimated ENRC's operating profit will come in
at around $1.5 billion, up more than 20 percent from the same
period last year, on the back of a 25 percent rise in revenue.
Earnings per share were seen up 17 percent at $0.81.
Escalating costs -- from rising wages to energy -- have
blunted the positive effect of robust metals prices across the
industry in the first half of 2011, with majors including Rio
Tinto missing expectations as a result.
Costs are also likely to be a top concern at ENRC, as the
Kazakh miner warned in May that it was facing cost pressures and
forecast the increase in the annualised unit cost of sales would
be at the top end of its 15-20 percent guidance.
Also reporting on Wednesday is coal miner Bumi Plc
, the venture initially listed last year by billionaire
financier Nat Rothschild as acquisition vehicle Vallar.
In its first interim results since the group listed under
its new name in June -- giving Indonesia's politically connected
Bakrie family a foothold in London -- analysts will be focusing
on output growth and outlook, but also on Bumi's plans for
acquisitions beyond Indonesia and outside its coal focus.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Will Waterman)