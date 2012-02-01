* Total saleable ferroalloys down 10 pct in Q4

* Iron ore division sees output down 6.6 pct in Q4

* On track to close Congo deal in February (Adds CEO comment, more details)

LONDON, Feb 1 Kazakh mining group ENRC reported a drop in 2011 output from its key ferroalloys and iron ore divisions on Wednesday, after unscheduled repairs at both units in the fourth-quarter.

The London-listed miner said production of most ferroalloys dropped in the quarter, with the division operating below full capacity after it was forced to do emergency maintenance work on a furnace in December. That took total saleable output down 10 percent to 360,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter, and 2011 production down 2.9 percent.

ENRC said the 82,500-tonne furnace, now back online, would be operating marginally below full capacity in 2012 but would not significantly affect full year output numbers.

The miner was also hit by crusher and railway issues in its iron ore division. Primary concentrate production was down 3.8 percent but flat over the full year, while saleable production fell 6.6 percent in the quarter and 5 percent over the year to 16 million tonnes.

"Although numbers for the year (are) slightly less than we anticipated, we are back to full capacity and demand is there," Chief Executive Felix Vulis told Reuters, adding he was confident both divisions would remain at full capacity and would not dent production numbers for the current year.

Vulis added he did not expect the dip in output to affect the group's financial results, due to be released next month.

ENRC has said in the past that prices of ferrochrome -- one of its key commodities, where it benefits from low-cost production compared to South African-based competitors -- are near a bottom, weighed down by negative market sentiment and excess supply. The benchmark price settled at $1.15 per pound this quarter, down from the previous three months, but Vulis said he saw an improvement.

"There are indications coming from all angles that the second quarter will be a little better than it is today. My personal opinion is it will move," he told Reuters.

ENRC's production outside its core commodities fared better, with ENRC reporting higher copper, cobalt and aluminium production levels. Copper production, a key plank of ENRC's strategy as it grows, rose over 46 percent to 29,609 tonnes, boosted by an almost 62 percent rise in saleable copper output over the fourth quarter.

ENRC targets 2012 copper output of 50,000 to 55,000 tonnes.

Earlier this year, ENRC agreed a $1.25 billion settlement with Canada's First Quantum Minerals to end a long-running dispute over ownership of the Kolwezi project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The miner said it was working to complete the deal this month.

ENRC shares were up 2 percent at 704.5 pence around 1005 GMT, marginally outperforming a 1.7 percent rise in the sector, as most analysts said the weaker than expected fourth quarter would not affect earnings estimates for the full year. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)