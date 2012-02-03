* Dalman replaces veteran Sittard
* Sittard to leave with immediate effect
(Adds details, shares, Dalman quotes, analyst)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Feb 3 Kazakh miner ENRC
appointed investment banker Mehmet Dalman as its chairman on
Friday, replacing industry veteran Johannes Sittard, who has
been expected to step down since a governance review last
September.
The London-listed miner was hit by a corporate governance
storm last year, when the controversial 2010 purchase of an
expropriated Congolese asset was followed months later by a
boardroom spat that pitted the founding shareholders against
some key directors.
The miner carried out a three-month governance review
following the board row. That kept both its chief executive and
its chairman, Sittard, in place, although Sittard has since been
expected to step down over the divisions.
Dalman, who was previously senior independent director, will
take the top job with immediate effect.
"Dr Sittard felt this was a good time to move on. He felt
the review had taken place, the board has improved, one of the
biggest outstanding issues has been dealt with and our share
price is having a reasonable rebound," Dalman told Reuters.
ENRC is widely seen to have turned a corner earlier this
year, when it settled a long-running legal dispute with rival
First Quantum over expropriated copper assets in the
Democratic Republic of Congo, paving the way for it to begin
work at the operations.
"The firm is in good shape. We wanted continuity and I
represented that continuity -- it is almost business as usual,"
Dalman said.
Unlike German-born Sittard -- a former academic who came to
ENRC over a decade ago from the steelmaker Ispat, now part of
ArcelorMittal -- former footballer Dalman's background is in
banking. The former head of Commerzbank's investment banking
arm, Dalman left his executive role at hedge fund firm Toscafund
earlier this month to focus on other roles, including
ENRC.
"It is slightly negative, in that (Sittard) was the guy who
put it all together. It is a bit of a loss in that regard,"
Cailey Barker, analyst at Numis in London said.
"But it shouldn't come as a surprise to most people, given
he (Sittard) was moving away from the business."
Sittard was at the helm of ENRC through a period of
transformational growth, from a bundle of assets acquired during
the post-Soviet privatisations in the 1990s into a ferro alloy
business that has aggressively expanded, diversified and now
stretches from Brazil to Congo, Zambia and Mozambique.
Dalman said it was too soon to say whether an additional
director would be appointed to the board and who would be
appointed to replace him as senior independent director.
ENRC is due to report its full-year results next month.
