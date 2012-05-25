(Adds details)

LONDON May 25 London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC has named two new non-executive directors to its board, two months after it announced plans to add "fresh blood" in order to draw a line under goverance troubles that have hit its shares.

The miner said on Friday it had appointed Richard Burrows, chairman of British American Tobacco and a former chairman of the Bank of Ireland, who left that position in 2009 after a a collapse in the lender's shares and profits due to exposure to an imploding local property market.

It also appointed Mohsen Khalil, a World Bank director in charge of boosting the bank's climate related investments and advisory activities.

The two new independent non-executive directors will join the board with effect from the end of the miner's annual shareholder meeting on June 12.

"The company will greatly benefit from Richard's impressive FTSE 100 experience, and invaluable emerging markets and transaction expertise," ENRC Chairman Mehmet Dalman said.

"Mohsen brings a strong track record in project finance, as well as a global outlook together with in-depth knowledge of Africa and emerging markets."

ENRC also elevated Terence Wilkinson, who joined the board last year, to senior independent director, a position previously held by Dalman, who became chairman in February.

ENRC has tried to draw a line under a damaging corporate governance storm that hit last year, when the controversial 2010 purchase of an expropriated Congo asset was followed by a boardroom spat that pitted the founding shareholders against some directors.

It settled the long-running dispute in Congo with rival miner First Quantum in January, and weeks later replaced its chairman with veteran investment banker Dalman, already senior independent director on the board.

Dalman had said in March that he would review board composition and bring in more mining experience. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)