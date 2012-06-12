* ENRC promises transparency, clearer ownership of assets, "sooner rather than later"

* Chairman says expects more board changes, more "new blood" (Writes through with comments from chairman, AGM detail)

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, June 12 Kazakh miner ENRC promised shareholders a simpler and more transparent structure and said on Tuesday it is considering options to boost its lagging valuation, from joint ventures to sales and even spinning off its international growth assets.

But the new chairman of the UK-listed miner - trying to shake off a reputation tainted by deals in Congo that continue to raise governance concerns - warned after its shareholder meeting that change would not happen overnight, despite continued calls for more clarity on the minority owners of some of its operations.

"We need to make our company much more transparent and simple than it has been in the past," said veteran investment banker Mehmet Dalman, who took over as chairman in February.

"Yes, we do have complex structures and we will work very hard to simplify that... Yes, we will make it transparent as to whom we are doing business with.

"I can't do it overnight. It's not days or weeks, it is going to take a while."

ENRC, which has diversified aggressively from its ferroalloys and Kazakh base since 2008, has said before it is considering a separate listing for its international assets as it tries to close a gap between its own share price and mining peers.

But Dalman acknowledged on Tuesday market conditions have made assets cheaper, IPOs tougher and said there was no specific timing.

The simpler structure, however, will come "sooner rather than later" and will include streamlining an African structure that has ENRC controlling its operations through several holding companies with shareholders who are not fully disclosed.

ENRC has tried to draw a line under a corporate governance storm that hit last year, when the 2010 purchase of a controlling stake in a disputed Congo operation, Kolwezi, was followed by a boardroom spat that pitted founding shareholders against some directors.

Last June's annual shareholder meeting ended with the abrupt departure of two of those directors, one of whom said ENRC'S behaviour was "more Soviet than City".

This year's meeting was the first under Dalman, whose presence has reassured some investors but has yet to be accompanied by a recovery in the miner's stock.

A lack of clarity over the minority owners of African assets and an outstanding internal inquiry into whistleblower allegations of corruption at a Kazakh subsidiary have all weighed, analysts say. That internal inquiry, expected to conclude this month, is being led by law firm Dechert.

Dalman said the inquiry into whistleblower allegations could be completed this month, but said it was not yet clear how much would be made public.

Unusually for FTSE 100 companies, ENRC does not allow media to observe its annual shareholder meeting. It is due to meet analysts on Wednesday for a further briefing on its efforts to boost transparency and improve governance.

Dalman said he expected to make further changes to the board and could reshuffle board committees. (Editing by Dan Lalor and David Cowell)