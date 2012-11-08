* ENRC says targets $4.4 billion growth spend over 5 years

* Says $3.2 billion of spend will be on key projects

* Debt climbs, could hit $5-$5.5 billion at year-end

* No news on asset sales

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, Nov 8 Miner ENRC, under pressure from weaker markets, rising costs and deals that strained its balance sheet, has narrowed its focus to five projects, including its copper mines in Congo.

London-listed ENRC has expanded aggressively outside its ferroalloys and Kazakh base since 2008, growing in Africa and Brazil. It built up a sprawling portfolio, but also a debt burden that it said could rise to $5-$5.5 billion by the end of 2012. Debt at the end of September stood at $3.9 billion.

In Thursday's statement, after months of reviewing its $11 billion pipeline, the miner laid out plans that indicated it had shelved longer-term projects including planned iron ore operations in Brazil, where it is awaiting a key port licence.

ENRC signalled again on Thursday it could bring in partners to that project, to share cost and risks. It gave no details.

"We view the suspension of Brazilian capex as a smart move and have been waiting for this announcement for over a year," analysts at RBC in London said.

ENRC will now spend $4.4 billion on a five-year growth programme - roughly $1 billion less than analysts had forecast - of which $3.2 billion will be spent on the key projects.

The reviewed plans will prioritise the $750 million construction of the new Aktobe ferroalloys plant in Kazakhstan which is already under way, ENRC said, and promising copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo - Frontier and Kolwezi, the latter now renamed RTR.

It will then progress to building a concentrator at its Boss Mining operation, also in Congo and most exposed to the vagaries of the country's power supply, though that will be delayed by a year. Finally, it will turn to a mine expansion at its SSGPO iron ore division in Kazakhstan, delayed until 2015.

PRIORITISE CASH

Emerging from a period of governance woes that have battered its shares, ENRC had said it would prioritise projects that generate cash - something it has seen little of after billions spent on deals in the past four years.

In Congo, for example, the company has spent $3.5 billion with deals including the controversial acquisition of assets confiscated by the government from rival First Quantum - for meagre cash profits estimated by analysts last month at just over $100 million.

It will now spend $1.5 billion on the priority copper projects to bring them to production.

Analysts welcomed the tighter balance sheet and news of easing cost pressures, but the group's shares fell on the day, held back by debt concerns, cautious statements on the impact of weaker prices on its revenue and third-quarter production that came in below some analysts' forecasts.

Overall ferroalloys production in the quarter ticked 1.5 percent higher, while saleable iron ore dropped 7.1 percent. Together, ferroalloys and iron ore make up three-quarters of ENRC's profit. Output of copper, its key area of growth, rose 31 percent to almost 10,000 tonnes.

At 1030 GMT, the shares were down 3.3 percent at 295 pence, underperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the sector.