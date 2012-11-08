* ENRC says targets $4.4 billion growth spend over 5 years
* Says $3.2 billion of spend will be on key projects
* Debt climbs, could hit $5-$5.5 billion at year-end
* No news on asset sales
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Nov 8 Miner ENRC, under
pressure from weaker markets, rising costs and deals that
strained its balance sheet, has narrowed its focus to five
projects, including its copper mines in Congo.
London-listed ENRC has expanded aggressively outside its
ferroalloys and Kazakh base since 2008, growing in Africa and
Brazil. It built up a sprawling portfolio, but also a debt
burden that it said could rise to $5-$5.5 billion by the end of
2012. Debt at the end of September stood at $3.9 billion.
In Thursday's statement, after months of reviewing its $11
billion pipeline, the miner laid out plans that indicated it had
shelved longer-term projects including planned iron ore
operations in Brazil, where it is awaiting a key port licence.
ENRC signalled again on Thursday it could bring in partners
to that project, to share cost and risks. It gave no details.
"We view the suspension of Brazilian capex as a smart move
and have been waiting for this announcement for over a year,"
analysts at RBC in London said.
ENRC will now spend $4.4 billion on a five-year growth
programme - roughly $1 billion less than analysts had forecast -
of which $3.2 billion will be spent on the key projects.
The reviewed plans will prioritise the $750 million
construction of the new Aktobe ferroalloys plant in Kazakhstan
which is already under way, ENRC said, and promising copper
assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo - Frontier and
Kolwezi, the latter now renamed RTR.
It will then progress to building a concentrator at its Boss
Mining operation, also in Congo and most exposed to the vagaries
of the country's power supply, though that will be delayed by a
year. Finally, it will turn to a mine expansion at its SSGPO
iron ore division in Kazakhstan, delayed until 2015.
PRIORITISE CASH
Emerging from a period of governance woes that have battered
its shares, ENRC had said it would prioritise projects that
generate cash - something it has seen little of after billions
spent on deals in the past four years.
In Congo, for example, the company has spent $3.5 billion
with deals including the controversial acquisition of assets
confiscated by the government from rival First Quantum -
for meagre cash profits estimated by analysts last month at just
over $100 million.
It will now spend $1.5 billion on the priority copper
projects to bring them to production.
Analysts welcomed the tighter balance sheet and news of
easing cost pressures, but the group's shares fell on the day,
held back by debt concerns, cautious statements on the impact of
weaker prices on its revenue and third-quarter production that
came in below some analysts' forecasts.
Overall ferroalloys production in the quarter ticked 1.5
percent higher, while saleable iron ore dropped 7.1 percent.
Together, ferroalloys and iron ore make up three-quarters of
ENRC's profit. Output of copper, its key area of growth, rose 31
percent to almost 10,000 tonnes.
At 1030 GMT, the shares were down 3.3 percent at 295 pence,
underperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the sector.