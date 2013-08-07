LONDON Aug 7 Kazakh miner ENRC said its ferroalloys division saw output tick higher in the second quarter, while iron ore reported its best three months in three years after a weather-hit start to 2013.

The London-listed miner said production of saleable ferroalloys for the quarter rose 2.4 percent on the same period last year to 386,000 tonnes. Production was up 6 percent on the first quarter, thanks to high-carbon ferrochrome.

The miner, hit by unusually severe weather in the first quarter, also reported a rise in iron ore extracted and primary concentrate produced, with total saleable iron ore volumes up 20.7 percent. Volumes of saleable product were up more than a quarter on the first three months of the year.

ENRC's growing copper arm saw second-quarter saleable metal jump almost 167 percent on the year ago to a still modest 22,685 tonnes, thanks to the inclusion of its new mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Frontier, and higher volumes at its existing Congolese mines, which offset lower grades.

A bidding group led by the founders behind ENRC - whose time as a listed company has been marred by corruption probes, governance concerns and boardroom rows - is seeking to acquire the roughly 46 percent of the group it does not already control.

The bid is widely expected to be successful, after shareholders at rival Kazakhmys, ENRC's top shareholder, backed the offer last week - paving the way for the miner to be taken off the market after almost six turbulent years.