LONDON Aug 7 Kazakh miner ENRC said
its ferroalloys division saw output tick higher in the second
quarter, while iron ore reported its best three months in three
years after a weather-hit start to 2013.
The London-listed miner said production of saleable
ferroalloys for the quarter rose 2.4 percent on the same period
last year to 386,000 tonnes. Production was up 6 percent on the
first quarter, thanks to high-carbon ferrochrome.
The miner, hit by unusually severe weather in the first
quarter, also reported a rise in iron ore extracted and primary
concentrate produced, with total saleable iron ore volumes up
20.7 percent. Volumes of saleable product were up more than a
quarter on the first three months of the year.
ENRC's growing copper arm saw second-quarter saleable metal
jump almost 167 percent on the year ago to a still modest 22,685
tonnes, thanks to the inclusion of its new mine in the
Democratic Republic of Congo, Frontier, and higher volumes at
its existing Congolese mines, which offset lower grades.
A bidding group led by the founders behind ENRC - whose time
as a listed company has been marred by corruption probes,
governance concerns and boardroom rows - is seeking to acquire
the roughly 46 percent of the group it does not already control.
The bid is widely expected to be successful, after
shareholders at rival Kazakhmys, ENRC's top shareholder,
backed the offer last week - paving the way for the miner to be
taken off the market after almost six turbulent years.