LONDON Nov 8 Kazakh miner ENRC has completed a long-awaited review of its spending plans, saying it will spend $3.2 billion of a $4.4 billion, five-year growth budget on five projects, including three in Congo.

The London-listed group, which aims to grow outside its core operations in the former Soviet Union, said on Thursday it would target initially a new Aktobe ferroalloys plant and its Frontier and RTR copper projects in Congo - delaying plans for a concentrator in Congo and a mine expansion at its SSGPO iron ore division.