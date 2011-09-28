LONDON, Sept 28 The board of London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC will meet later on Wednesday to discuss a long-awaited review of its corporate governance, which is expected to include issues such as the board's composition and its chairman, two sources familiar with the matter said.

ENRC has been in the throes of a major governance review since June, when a damaging boardroom spat saw two well-known independent directors voted off the board.

The governance review had been expected to last three months. The results of the review are expected to be announced to the market after the board concludes its discussions.

ENRC declined to comment.

