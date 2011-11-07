LONDON Nov 7 Shareholders in Kazakh miner ENRC have agreed to postpone the planned $650 million acquisition of the outstanding 75 percent of Kazakh coal producer Shubarkol Komir from its founders.

Independent shareholders had been due to vote on the deal on Monday, but London-listed ENRC said on Friday it would propose a delay at the request of some investors and given volatile market conditions.

Shareholders agreed to the company's proposal and adjourned the vote "until further notice", it said on Monday.

ENRC announced last month that it planned to secure control of Shubarkol by buying the remaining shares from its founder shareholders for up to $650 million, giving it access to inexpensive coal for existing operations and expansion plans, and supporting ENRC's low-cost profile.

It would have been the first deal with the company's founder shareholders since ENRC completed a corporate governance review after a bruising disagreement between the founders and some board members.

Analysts at Liberum greeted the delay as an "encouraging signal of management paying heed to minority investor concern".

The company is currently in talks with the founders to extend the Shubarkol call option, which would normally expire at the end of January next year. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Julie Crust)