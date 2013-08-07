LONDON Aug 7 Kazakh mining group ENRC reported an increase in second-quarter output from its key ferroalloys division, while the iron ore unit on Wednesday reported its best quarter in three years, after a weather-hit start to 2013.

The London-listed miner said production of saleable ferroalloys for the quarter rose 2.4 percent on the same period last year and up 6 percent on the first quarter, thanks to high-carbon ferrochrome.

The miner, hit by severe weather in the first quarter, also reported a boost in iron ore extracted and primary concentrate produced, with total saleable product volumes up 20.7 percent.