LONDON Aug 7 The founders behind Kazakh miner ENRC, bidding to buy out minority investors, said in an offer document published on Wednesday that they could sell some of the group's international assets after a "thorough strategic review".

Eurasian Resources, a group of bidders which includes ENRC's trio of billionaire founders and the Kazakh government, said their management focus - should the cash-and-shares offer succeed - would be on the original Kazakh core of the business.

The strategic review, they said in a document sent to shareholders, "may lead to a reduction in capital allocated to such assets and the identification of potential business disposal opportunities".

Since its 2007 London listing, ENRC has spent more than $6 billion expanding beyond its Kazakh core ferrochrome and iron ore operations into places such as Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo. More than $5 billion of that was spent on assets in development that have generated little cash so far.

The bidding group plans to take ENRC private, ending almost six turbulent years on the London market. They are widely expected to be successful, after shareholders at rival Kazakhmys , ENRC's top shareholder, backed the offer last week.