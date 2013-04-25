LONDON, April 25 Kazakh miner ENRC said on Thursday that Britain's Serious Fraud Office had begun a formal investigation into whistleblower allegations of wrongdoing at the company.

"ENRC confirms that it is assisting and cooperating fully with the SFO," the company said in a statement.

"ENRC is committed to a full and transparent investigation of its procedures and conduct."

ENRC has been investigating allegations of wrongdoing since last year. The results of the first probe, into allegations of illegal payments in Kazakhstan, have already been filed to the SFO. A second investigation into the group's African operations is ongoing.