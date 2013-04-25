BRIEF-Endesa chairman says hasn't met any investors for sale of group
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
LONDON, April 25 Kazakh miner ENRC said on Thursday that Britain's Serious Fraud Office had begun a formal investigation into whistleblower allegations of wrongdoing at the company.
"ENRC confirms that it is assisting and cooperating fully with the SFO," the company said in a statement.
"ENRC is committed to a full and transparent investigation of its procedures and conduct."
ENRC has been investigating allegations of wrongdoing since last year. The results of the first probe, into allegations of illegal payments in Kazakhstan, have already been filed to the SFO. A second investigation into the group's African operations is ongoing.
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares