BRIEF-Endesa chairman says hasn't met any investors for sale of group
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
LONDON, April 25 Britain's Serious Fraud Office confirmed on Thursday that it had launched a criminal investigation into London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC.
"The focus of the investigation will be allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption relating to the activities of the company or its subsidiaries in Kazakhstan and Africa," it said in a brief statement.
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares