LONDON Aug 9 Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation has initiated three external investigations into alleged corruption and wrongdoing within the past four years, the Times reported on Tuesday.

ENRC, one of the FTSE's biggest companies, has hired investigators for the most recent inquiry in March amid claims of financial irregularities at its Kazakhstan operations.

The newspaper cited sources familiar with the inquiries as saying that executives could not trust their own management teams and were forced to bring in their own experts.

The most recent investigation came as a number of leading investors have been expressing concern about ENRC's corporate governance.

ENRC has hired DLA Piper, a London-based law firm, and Bridge2, a financial investigator, to look into a whistleblower's allegations, including wrongful use of company assets and procurement of equipment, the Times said.

ENRC was not available for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Dan Lalor)