LONDON Aug 1 Kazakh miner ENRC on Thursday dismissed as "unfounded" what it said were efforts by an anti-corruption pressure group to block a buyout bid by its founders, citing allegations one of the company's subsidiaries breached sanctions against Zimbabwe.

The mining company said RAID, which promotes responsible conduct by companies operating abroad, had written to Britain's Takeover Panel, the Serious Organised Crime Agency and the Treasury unit responsible for freezing assets, seeking to stop a move to take ENRC private.

RAID argues CAMEC, a junior miner bought by ENRC in 2009, breached sanctions against Zimbabwe before it was acquired.

The pressure group said that while it had written to the Treasury unit about CAMEC, it did not mention ENRC and had not sought to halt a delisting.

It declined to comment on the content of its letters to other authorities.

The trio of founders behind ENRC - whose time as a London-listed company has been marred by corruption probes, governance concerns and boardroom rows - is seeking to acquire the roughly 46 percent of the group it does not already control.

If successful, as widely expected, the bid would take the company off the market after almost six turbulent years.

ENRC said in a statement that it had obtained "all necessary clearances and/or consents" for the CAMEC acquisition, and was committed to cooperating with regulators.