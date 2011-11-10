* Unit cost of sales expected to rise 20 pct for FY

* Says ferroalloys unit slightly below full capacity in Q3 (Adds detail)

LONDON Nov 10 Kazakh miner ENRC said it would continue to produce at or close to full capacity for the rest of the year and confirmed it would keep cost growth within its expectations, with the unit cost of sales expected to rise 20 percent for the full year.

Ferroalloys account for roughly half the group's earnings, and the London-listed company said that division operated slightly below full capacity in the three months to September while its other businesses were all at full capacity.

Output of saleable chrome and manganese ore, two ferroalloys products, rose 3.3 percent and 11.1 percent respectively in the third quarter, ENRC said, while volumes of medium carbon ferrochrome, which is used to make stainless steel, jumped 40 percent.

The company's iron ore extraction and output increased 4.3 percent and 3.4 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, it added.

"We aim to keep unit cost of sales growth at approximately 20 percent for the full year of 2011, in line with expectations. We expect that production for the remainder of 2011 for our principal products will be at or near full capacity," the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Rising costs have been a major concern for the mining industry and ENRC said it had seen prices for key input materials, including coke and diesel fuel, exceed its expectations in 2011.

Shares in ERNC, which have gained 6 percent in the last month, closed at 668.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the firm at around 8.6 billion pounds ($13.7 billion). ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)